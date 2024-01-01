Menu
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2020 Ford F-150

126,553 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

XLT

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
126,553KM
VIN 1FTEX1EB0LFB73102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth 40/20/40
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A0108A
  • Mileage 126,553 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

3.73 Axle Ratio

Additional Features

Fleet Fuel Fill Delete
Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic
Equipment Group 300A Base
Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/T
CLASS IV TRAILER HITCH RECEIVER
Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum
MEDIUM EARTH GREY, CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT
ENGINE: 3.3L V6 PFDI
ICONIC SILVER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

2020 Ford F-150