$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
126,553KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTEX1EB0LFB73102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
- Interior Colour Grey Cloth 40/20/40
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A0108A
- Mileage 126,553 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
3.73 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
Fleet Fuel Fill Delete
Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic
Equipment Group 300A Base
Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/T
CLASS IV TRAILER HITCH RECEIVER
Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum
MEDIUM EARTH GREY, CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT
ENGINE: 3.3L V6 PFDI
ICONIC SILVER
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lakeside Ford
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 140,011 KM $40,234 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat 216,921 KM $57,904 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 FX4 179,360 KM $12,504 + tax & lic
Email Lakeside Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
Call Dealer
780-849-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lakeside Ford
780-849-4419
2020 Ford F-150