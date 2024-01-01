Menu
Used 2020 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2020 Ford F-150

89,559 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

Lariat

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,559KM
VIN 1FTFW1E57LKE52653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
  • Interior Colour BLACK LEATHER TRIM
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24279A
  • Mileage 89,559 KM

Vehicle Features

Convenience

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Exterior

Front license plate bracket
Tailgate Step
Flex Fuel Vehicle

Interior

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

Additional Features

BLACK
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
5.0L V8 Engine
wheel well liner
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
LARIAT CHROME APPEARANCE PKG
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.18 CHROME-LIKE PVD WHEELS
7050# GVWR PACKAGE
.275/65R18 OWL A/S A/T
.HEATED STEERING WHEEL
.SKID PLATES
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/CONSOLE
.LARIAT SERIES
.VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
.2ND ROW HEATED SEATS
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
FLOOR LINER - TRAY STYLE
STAR WHITE TRI-COAT
INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL
.B&O SOUND SYSTEM
.6 CHROME RUNNING BOARD

Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

2020 Ford F-150