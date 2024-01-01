$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Ford F-150
Lariat
2020 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
89,559KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTFW1E57LKE52653
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
- Interior Colour BLACK LEATHER TRIM
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24279A
- Mileage 89,559 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Exterior
Front license plate bracket
Tailgate Step
Flex Fuel Vehicle
Interior
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Additional Features
BLACK
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
5.0L V8 Engine
wheel well liner
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
LARIAT CHROME APPEARANCE PKG
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.18 CHROME-LIKE PVD WHEELS
7050# GVWR PACKAGE
.275/65R18 OWL A/S A/T
.HEATED STEERING WHEEL
.SKID PLATES
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/CONSOLE
.LARIAT SERIES
.VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
.2ND ROW HEATED SEATS
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
FLOOR LINER - TRAY STYLE
STAR WHITE TRI-COAT
INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL
.B&O SOUND SYSTEM
.6 CHROME RUNNING BOARD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lakeside Ford
2022 Ford F-150 Lariat 85,653 KM $52,738 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 23,347 KM $44,775 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SE 114,146 KM $20,098 + tax & lic
Email Lakeside Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
Call Dealer
780-849-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lakeside Ford
780-849-4419
2020 Ford F-150