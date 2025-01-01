Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2020 Ford F-350

269,900 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2020 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW Lariat

Watch This Vehicle
12605914

2020 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW Lariat

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

  1. 12605914
  2. 12605914
  3. 12605914
  4. 12605914
  5. 12605914
  6. 12605914
  7. 12605914
  8. 12605914
  9. 12605914
  10. 12605914
  11. 12605914
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Show Price Breakdown
Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ GST

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
269,900KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT0LEE54735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25063A
  • Mileage 269,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

All-Weather Floor Mats
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6)

Exterior

Windshield wiper de-icer
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
LARIAT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE

Mechanical

PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO
397 AMP ALTERNATOR

Additional Features

LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE
Order Code 618A
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package
MAGNETIC
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
MEDIUM LIGHT CAMEL, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lakeside Ford

Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 140,272 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 51,121 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2017 Ford Escape SE 152,467 KM $CALL + GST

Email Lakeside Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

Call Dealer

780-849-XXXX

(click to show)

780-849-4419

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

2020 Ford F-350