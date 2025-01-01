$CALL+ GST
Make it Yours
2020 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat
2020 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ GST
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ GST
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
269,900KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT0LEE54735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25063A
- Mileage 269,900 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
All-Weather Floor Mats
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6)
Exterior
Windshield wiper de-icer
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
LARIAT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
Mechanical
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO
397 AMP ALTERNATOR
Additional Features
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE
Order Code 618A
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package
MAGNETIC
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
MEDIUM LIGHT CAMEL, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lakeside Ford
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 140,272 KM $CALL + GST
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 51,121 KM $CALL + GST
2017 Ford Escape SE 152,467 KM $CALL + GST
Email Lakeside Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
Call Dealer
780-849-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ GST>
Lakeside Ford
780-849-4419
2020 Ford F-350