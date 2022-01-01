Menu
2021 Chevrolet Colorado

16,658 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Slave Lake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

780-849-5225

Z71,CREW CAB,NAVIGATION,HEATED SEATS,

Location

Slave Lake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

701 15th Ave, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A0

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

16,658KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8115148
  • Stock #: P1161
  • VIN: 1GCGTDEN0M1241963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,658 KM

Vehicle Description

Make A Deal From Your Home And We Will DELIVER it to your driveway! Ask us how!We are committed to providing first-rate financing services, including second chance credit, sub-prime financing, debt consolidation and bad credit financing. We care about people, not cars. Our focus is on providing the kind of personalized, transparent and professional customer service that will keep you coming back for your next vehicle.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

