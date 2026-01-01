$CALL+ GST
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
BADLANDS
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
BADLANDS
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ GST
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ GST
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
67,293KM
VIN 3FMCR9D95MRA55335
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cyber Orange
- Interior Colour Ebony Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25055D
- Mileage 67,293 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
61 L Fuel Tank
Off-Road Suspension
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
GVWR: 2,100 kgs (4,630 lbs)
4 Skid Plates
3.80 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
Exterior
Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Black door handles
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
LED brakelights
Grey grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Cargo management system
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Tracker System
6-Way Driver Seat
Keypad
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim
Passenger Seat
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
.2.0L ECOBOOST ENGINE
.POWER MOONROOF
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
.8-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION
.WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
Front & Rear Floor Liners w/Carpet Mats
CYBER ORANGE METALLIC TRI-COAT
EBONY BROWN
.HD RADIO
.B&O SOUND SYSTEM,10 SPEAKERS
LEATHER W/MINI PERF
BADLANDS PACKAGE
.DUAL ZONE AUTO TEMP AC
CYBER ORANGE METALLIC TC
FLR LINERS FR-RR W/CRPT MATS
Transmission: 8-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: paddle shifters
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE W/TRAILER SWAY CONTROL -inc: full size spare
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+ -inc: Evasive Steering Assist, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, pinch-to-zoom capability and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link w/a 3-month subscription (available in select markets only), Intelligent Adaptive Cruis...
CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: shelf, divider and table
BADLANDS PACKAGE -inc: Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control (DISC), Bang & Olufsen Sound System, 10-speakers and subwoofer, Reverse Sensing System, Power Moonroof (DISC), Wireless Charging Pad, HD Radio, Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wh...
EBONY/ROAST, LEATHER TRIMMED HEATED FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: mini-perforation, 8-way power driver (fore/aft, up/down, recline, lumbar), 6-way power passenger (fore/aft, up/down, recline) seats and 4-way manually adjustable head restraint for driver and...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
$CALL
+ GST>
Lakeside Ford
780-849-4419
2021 Ford Bronco Sport