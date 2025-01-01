$CALL+ GST
2021 Ford Edge
ST Line
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ GST
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ GST
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
75,000KM
VIN 2FMPK4J96MBA29709
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey
- Interior Colour Ebony Activex Seat Material
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25089A
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: TBD
3.36 Axle Ratio
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Active Transmission Warm-Up
Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Exterior
Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Clearcoat Paint w/Badging
TIRES: 245/50R20 AS
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Rocker Panel Extensions
Wheels: 20" Premium Gloss Black-Painted Aluminum
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Keypad
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
8-Way Driver Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Passenger Seat
ACTIVEX SEATING MATERIAL
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining EasyFold Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX/Miko Simulated Suede/Leatherette Rear Seat
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Cold Weather Package
Class II Trailer Tow Pkg
EBONY
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.HEATED STEERING WHEEL
.2.0L I4 ECOBOOST ENGINE
EQUIPMENT GROUP 250A
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
.8-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
.ADAPT CRUISE W/S&G & LANE CTR
.EVASIVE STEERING ASSIST
.FLOOR LINERS, FRONT AND REAR
.20 PREM PAINTED ALUM WHEELS
CARBONIZED GREY
.CNCTD BUILT-IN NAV(3-YR INCL)
PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF -inc: power open/close w/power shade, Standard 2nd row LED dome light is replaced w/2 singles lights, Switch located in each grab handle pocket
EBONY, FRONT HEATED ACTIVEX SEATING MATERIAL BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way power driver's seat (fore/aft, up/down, recline, tilt, lumbar), 4-way power passenger seat (fore/aft, up/down w/manual recline), manually adjustable head restraints and Miko inserts
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Front & Rear Floor Liners w/Carpet Mats, standard front and rear floor mats w/accent edging
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+ -inc: Evasive Steering Assist, Connected Built-In Touchscreen Navigation System, 3 years of connected services, live traffic, predictive destinations and route guidance, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Lane Centreing
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PKG W/TRAILER SWAY CONTROL -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Email Lakeside Ford
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
Call Dealer
780-849-XXXX(click to show)


