Lakeside Ford
780-849-4419
2021 Ford Expedition
KING RANCH
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
17,902KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9927377
- Stock #: 23044A
- VIN: 1FMJU1PT3MEA10136
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BURGUNDY VELVET MET TINTED CC
- Interior Colour Ebony Activex Seat Material
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,902 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Additional Features
CARGO PACKAGE
Reversible cargo mat
BURGUNDY VELVET METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
HEAVY-DUTY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
2ND ROW OUTBOARD INFLATABLE REAR SAFETY BELTS
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT
CONTINUOUS CONTROLLED DAMPING (CCD)
FRONT & 2ND ROW FLOOR LINERS W/CARPET MATS
ControlTrac w/3.73 eLSD
