2021 Ford Expedition

17,902 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

2021 Ford Expedition

2021 Ford Expedition

KING RANCH

2021 Ford Expedition

KING RANCH

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

17,902KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9927377
  • Stock #: 23044A
  • VIN: 1FMJU1PT3MEA10136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BURGUNDY VELVET MET TINTED CC
  • Interior Colour Ebony Activex Seat Material
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23044A
  • Mileage 17,902 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost

Additional Features

CARGO PACKAGE
Reversible cargo mat
BURGUNDY VELVET METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
HEAVY-DUTY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
2ND ROW OUTBOARD INFLATABLE REAR SAFETY BELTS
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT
CONTINUOUS CONTROLLED DAMPING (CCD)
FRONT & 2ND ROW FLOOR LINERS W/CARPET MATS
ControlTrac w/3.73 eLSD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

