$CALL + taxes & licensing Show Price Breakdown Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes Price Breakdown Initial (MSRP): $CALL Adjustments Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives * $CALL + applicable taxes & licensing Other Non-adjusting Modifiers AMVIC Surcharge + $6.25 Administration Surcharge + $499 * Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information. 1 5 3 , 4 2 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10225599

23102A VIN: 1FTFW1E81MKD88475

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour RACE RED

Interior Colour Black Sport

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23102A

Mileage 153,420 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience TRAILER TOW PACKAGE Exterior Tailgate Step XLT Sport Appearance Package Mechanical Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Additional Features FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE RACE RED Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic Power-Adjustable Pedals RADIO: B&O SOUND SYSTEM BY BANG & OLUFSEN MANUAL TELESCOPING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER (47W) PARTITIONED LOCKABLE FOLD-FLAT STORAGE Tires: 275/60R20 BSW AT EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A HIGH

