2021 Ford F-150

153,420 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

153,420KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10225599
  • Stock #: 23102A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E81MKD88475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RACE RED
  • Interior Colour Black Sport
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23102A
  • Mileage 153,420 KM

Vehicle Features

Convenience

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Exterior

Tailgate Step
XLT Sport Appearance Package

Mechanical

Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost

Additional Features

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
RACE RED
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
Power-Adjustable Pedals
RADIO: B&O SOUND SYSTEM BY BANG & OLUFSEN
MANUAL TELESCOPING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER (47W)
PARTITIONED LOCKABLE FOLD-FLAT STORAGE
Tires: 275/60R20 BSW AT
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A HIGH

Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

