$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lakeside Ford
780-849-4419
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge+ $6.25
Administration Surcharge+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
153,420KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10225599
- Stock #: 23102A
- VIN: 1FTFW1E81MKD88475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RACE RED
- Interior Colour Black Sport
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,420 KM
Vehicle Features
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Exterior
Tailgate Step
XLT Sport Appearance Package
Mechanical
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Additional Features
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
RACE RED
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
Power-Adjustable Pedals
RADIO: B&O SOUND SYSTEM BY BANG & OLUFSEN
MANUAL TELESCOPING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER (47W)
PARTITIONED LOCKABLE FOLD-FLAT STORAGE
Tires: 275/60R20 BSW AT
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A HIGH
