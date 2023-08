$CALL + taxes & licensing Show Price Breakdown Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes Price Breakdown Initial (MSRP): $CALL Adjustments Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives * $CALL + applicable taxes & licensing Other Non-adjusting Modifiers AMVIC Surcharge + $6.25 Administration Surcharge + $499 * Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information. 8 7 , 2 2 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10355079

10355079 Stock #: 23103A

23103A VIN: 1FTEW1E82MFC67765

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black Sport

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23103A

Mileage 87,226 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Front license plate bracket Tailgate Step Additional Features BLACK 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE 360 degree camera EQUIPMENT GROUP PARTIAL GAS FILL JOB #2 ORDER .BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM 7000# GVWR PACKAGE .ELECTRONIC AUTO TEMP CONTROL .REMOTE START SYSTEM .LED BOX LIGHTING ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO .LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOT LIGHTS 3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE .TRAILER TOW PACKAGE AGATE BLACK METALLIC Power-Adjustable Pedals 400W OUTLET .INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL LINER-TRAY STYLE-W/CARPET MAT B&O SOUND SYSTEM, 8 SPKR UNIQUE SPORT CLOTH 40/CON/40 .TREMOR SERIES .275/70R 18 ALL-TERRAIN .MIRROR MAN FOLD W/POWER GLASS .FORD CO-PILOT360 2.0 .18 ALLOY W/DARK MATTE FINISH

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.