$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge+ $6.25
Administration Surcharge+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
125,234KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTEW1EP3MKE50820
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SPACE WHITE
- Interior Colour BLACK SPORT 40 / CONSOLE / 40
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23204A
- Mileage 125,234 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Mechanical
3.55 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost
Exterior
Tailgate Step
XLT Sport Appearance Package
Additional Features
Fleet Fuel Fill Delete
BLACK, SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER
Power-Adjustable Pedals
Tires: 275/60R20 BSW AT
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A HIGH
SPACE WHITE METALLIC
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lakeside Ford
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT 158,495 KM $36,876 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer XLT 108,773 KM $26,846 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Edge ST 19,713 KM $39,957 + tax & lic
Email Lakeside Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
Call Dealer
780-849-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lakeside Ford
780-849-4419
2021 Ford F-150