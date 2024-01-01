Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2021 Ford F-150

125,234 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

  1. 10947281
  2. 10947281
  3. 10947281
  4. 10947281
  5. 10947281
  6. 10947281
  7. 10947281
  8. 10947281
  9. 10947281
  10. 10947281
  11. 10947281
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

AMVIC Surcharge
+ $6.25
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
125,234KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP3MKE50820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SPACE WHITE
  • Interior Colour BLACK SPORT 40 / CONSOLE / 40
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23204A
  • Mileage 125,234 KM

Vehicle Features

Convenience

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Mechanical

3.55 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost

Exterior

Tailgate Step
XLT Sport Appearance Package

Additional Features

Fleet Fuel Fill Delete
BLACK, SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER
Power-Adjustable Pedals
Tires: 275/60R20 BSW AT
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A HIGH
SPACE WHITE METALLIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lakeside Ford

Used 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT 158,495 KM $36,876 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2017 Ford Explorer XLT 108,773 KM $26,846 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Edge ST for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2020 Ford Edge ST 19,713 KM $39,957 + tax & lic

Email Lakeside Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

Call Dealer

780-849-XXXX

(click to show)

780-849-4419

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150