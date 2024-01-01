Menu
Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2021 Ford F-150

142,850 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

142,850KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E53MKD42992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour BLACK LEATHER TRIM
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A0132
  • Mileage 142,850 KM

Vehicle Features

Convenience

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Exterior

Power Tailgate
Front license plate bracket
Flex Fuel Vehicle

Additional Features

BLACK
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
5.0L V8 Engine
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.TAILGATE STEP
.SKID PLATES
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/CONSOLE
.LARIAT SERIES
LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
AGATE BLACK
7150# GVWR PACKAGE
LINER-TRAY STYLE-NO CARPET MAT
.18 6-SPOKE GLOSS BLACK WHEEL
.CONNECTED BUILT-IN NAVIGATION
.275/65R18 OWL ALL-TERRAIN
.FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

2021 Ford F-150