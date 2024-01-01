$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
50,225KM
VIN 1FTEW1EPXMFB21492
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
- Interior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A0138
- Mileage 50,225 KM
Vehicle Features
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Additional Features
BLACK
360 degree camera
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
LARIAT CHROME APPEARANCE PKG
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.18 CHROME-LIKE PVD WHEELS
2.7L ECOBOOST ENGINE
.TAILGATE STEP
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
3.55 RATIO REGULAR AXLE
LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/CONSOLE
.LARIAT SERIES
STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
6600# GVWR PACKAGE
LINER-TRAY STYLE-NO CARPET MAT
.6 CHROME RUNNING BOARD
.CONNECTED BUILT-IN NAVIGATION
.275/65R18 OWL ALL-TERRAIN
.FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0
LAR 502A W/2.7L DISCOUNT
B&O UNLEASHED SOUND SYS 18SPKR
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Lakeside Ford
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
Call Dealer
780-849-XXXX(click to show)
2021 Ford F-150