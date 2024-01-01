Menu
Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2021 Ford F-150

50,225 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,225KM
VIN 1FTEW1EPXMFB21492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
  • Interior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A0138
  • Mileage 50,225 KM

Vehicle Features

Convenience

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Exterior

Power Tailgate

Additional Features

BLACK
360 degree camera
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
LARIAT CHROME APPEARANCE PKG
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.18 CHROME-LIKE PVD WHEELS
2.7L ECOBOOST ENGINE
.TAILGATE STEP
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
3.55 RATIO REGULAR AXLE
LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/CONSOLE
.LARIAT SERIES
STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
6600# GVWR PACKAGE
LINER-TRAY STYLE-NO CARPET MAT
.6 CHROME RUNNING BOARD
.CONNECTED BUILT-IN NAVIGATION
.275/65R18 OWL ALL-TERRAIN
.FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0
LAR 502A W/2.7L DISCOUNT
B&O UNLEASHED SOUND SYS 18SPKR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Ford F-150