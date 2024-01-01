$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
54,036KM
VIN 1FTFW1E55MKD42993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour LEAD FOOT
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A0139
- Mileage 54,036 KM
Vehicle Features
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Front license plate bracket
Mechanical
Flex Fuel Vehicle
Interior
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Additional Features
BLACK
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
5.0L V8 Engine
360 degree camera
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.TAILGATE STEP
.SKID PLATES
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/CONSOLE
.LARIAT SERIES
LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
LEAD FOOT
20 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY WHEEL
7150# GVWR PACKAGE
.CONNECTED BUILT-IN NAVIGATION
.FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0
275/60R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
OFF ROAD DISCOUNT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
