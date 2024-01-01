Menu
Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2021 Ford F-150

54,036 KM

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

Used
54,036KM
VIN 1FTFW1E55MKD42993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour LEAD FOOT
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A0139
  • Mileage 54,036 KM

Vehicle Features

Convenience

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Exterior

Power Tailgate
Front license plate bracket

Mechanical

Flex Fuel Vehicle

Interior

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

Additional Features

BLACK
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
5.0L V8 Engine
360 degree camera
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.TAILGATE STEP
.SKID PLATES
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/CONSOLE
.LARIAT SERIES
LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
LEAD FOOT
20 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY WHEEL
7150# GVWR PACKAGE
.CONNECTED BUILT-IN NAVIGATION
.FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0
275/60R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
OFF ROAD DISCOUNT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

