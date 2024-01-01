Menu
Used 2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat for sale in Slave Lake, AB

207,389 KM

Super Duty SRW Lariat

Super Duty SRW Lariat

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

Used
207,389KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT2MED74631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24141A
  • Mileage 207,389 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start

Convenience

Trailer towing package

Exterior

Front license plate bracket
Tailgate Step
Rain-sensing windshield wipers

Mechanical

Upfitter Switches
397 AMP ALTERNATOR

Additional Features

BLACK
PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #1 ORDER
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
.LARIAT TRIM
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
.CAST ALUMINUM WHEELS-18
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
.SKID PLATES
.SIRIUSXM SAT RADIO
FLOOR MAT IN LIEU OF CARPET
LT275/70R18E OWL ALL TERRAIN
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS
.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO
12400# GVWR PACKAGE
ALL WEATHER MATS W/O CARPT MAT
STAR WHITE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

