$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
207,389KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT2MED74631
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24141A
- Mileage 207,389 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Convenience
Trailer towing package
Exterior
Front license plate bracket
Tailgate Step
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
Mechanical
Upfitter Switches
397 AMP ALTERNATOR
Additional Features
BLACK
PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #1 ORDER
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
.LARIAT TRIM
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
.CAST ALUMINUM WHEELS-18
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
.SKID PLATES
.SIRIUSXM SAT RADIO
FLOOR MAT IN LIEU OF CARPET
LT275/70R18E OWL ALL TERRAIN
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS
.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO
12400# GVWR PACKAGE
ALL WEATHER MATS W/O CARPT MAT
STAR WHITE
2021 Ford F-350