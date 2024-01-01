$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Ford Ranger
XLT
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
58,649KM
VIN 1FTER4FH5MLD61048
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cyber Orange
- Interior Colour Ebony Activex Seat Material
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24051A
- Mileage 58,649 KM
Vehicle Features
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Additional Features
Sport Appearance Package
Premium cloth seats
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.XLT SERIES
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
.REMOTE START SYSTEM
.SKID PLATES
.2.3L ECOBOOST ENGINE
EBONY INTERIOR TRIM
.ELEC 10-SPEED AUTO TRANS
.ELECTRONIC-LOCKING DIFF
.SLIDING REAR WINDOW W/DEF
265/65R17 OFF-RD A/T OWL TIRE
CYBER ORANGE
.110 AC POWER OUTLET
.OFF-ROAD TUNED SUSPENSION
.TRAIL CONTROL SYSTEM
FLR LINERS ALL WEATHER MATS
.17 MGNTC PTD ALUM WHL-SPORT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Lakeside Ford
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
Call Dealer
780-849-XXXX(click to show)
2021 Ford Ranger