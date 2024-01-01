Menu
Used 2021 Ford Ranger XLT for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2021 Ford Ranger

58,649 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Ranger

XLT

2021 Ford Ranger

XLT

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
58,649KM
VIN 1FTER4FH5MLD61048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cyber Orange
  • Interior Colour Ebony Activex Seat Material
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24051A
  • Mileage 58,649 KM

Vehicle Features

Convenience

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Additional Features

Sport Appearance Package
Premium cloth seats
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.XLT SERIES
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
.REMOTE START SYSTEM
.SKID PLATES
.2.3L ECOBOOST ENGINE
EBONY INTERIOR TRIM
.ELEC 10-SPEED AUTO TRANS
.ELECTRONIC-LOCKING DIFF
.SLIDING REAR WINDOW W/DEF
265/65R17 OFF-RD A/T OWL TIRE
CYBER ORANGE
.110 AC POWER OUTLET
.OFF-ROAD TUNED SUSPENSION
.TRAIL CONTROL SYSTEM
FLR LINERS ALL WEATHER MATS
.17 MGNTC PTD ALUM WHL-SPORT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-XXXX

780-849-4419

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

2021 Ford Ranger