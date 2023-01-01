Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Ranger

19,035 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Ranger

2021 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

  1. 9577111
  2. 9577111
  3. 9577111
  4. 9577111
  5. 9577111
  6. 9577111
  7. 9577111
  8. 9577111
  9. 9577111
  10. 9577111
  11. 9577111
  12. 9577111
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

19,035KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9577111
  • Stock #: 23002A
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH8MLD65949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cactus Grey
  • Interior Colour Ebony Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23002A
  • Mileage 19,035 KM

Vehicle Features

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed SelectShift Auto
PICKUP BOX EXTENDER
Fleet Fuel Fill Delete
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
TREMOR OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
CACTUS GREY
EQUIPMENT GROUP 501A HIGH

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lakeside Ford

2020 Ford F-350 Supe...
 40,004 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford MAVERICK XLT
 1,400 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 XLT
 13,550 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

Call Dealer

780-849-XXXX

(click to show)

780-849-4419

Quick Links
Directions Inventory