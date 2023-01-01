2021 Ford Ranger

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 0 3 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9577111

Stock #: 23002A

VIN: 1FTER4FH8MLD65949

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cactus Grey

Interior Colour Ebony Leather

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23002A

Mileage 19,035 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience TRAILER TOW PACKAGE Mechanical Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed SelectShift Auto Additional Features PICKUP BOX EXTENDER Fleet Fuel Fill Delete TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER TREMOR OFF-ROAD PACKAGE CACTUS GREY EQUIPMENT GROUP 501A HIGH

