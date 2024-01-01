Menu
Used 2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2022 Ford Explorer

28,769 KM

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

28,769KM
Used
VIN 1FMSK8KHXNGA41167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey
  • Interior Colour Ebony Activex Seat Material
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A0125
  • Mileage 28,769 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cargo Mat

Mechanical

ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic

Additional Features

2ND ROW 35/30/35 BENCH W/E-Z ENTRY & ARMREST
Cargo Area Management System
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
EBONY, HEATED ACTIVEX SEATING MATERIAL CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
EQUIPMENT GROUP 250A STANDARD PACKAGE
CLASS IV TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Black Roof-Rack Side Rails w/Black End Caps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

