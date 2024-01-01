$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford Explorer
ST-Line
ST-Line
ST-Line
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge+ $6.25
Administration Surcharge+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
28,769KM
Used
VIN 1FMSK8KHXNGA41167
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey
- Interior Colour Ebony Activex Seat Material
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A0125
- Mileage 28,769 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cargo Mat
Mechanical
ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic
Additional Features
2ND ROW 35/30/35 BENCH W/E-Z ENTRY & ARMREST
Cargo Area Management System
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
EBONY, HEATED ACTIVEX SEATING MATERIAL CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
EQUIPMENT GROUP 250A STANDARD PACKAGE
CLASS IV TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Black Roof-Rack Side Rails w/Black End Caps
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Lakeside Ford
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
Call Dealer
780-849-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lakeside Ford
780-849-4419
2022 Ford Explorer