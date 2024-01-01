Menu
Used 2022 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2022 Ford Explorer

67,581 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Explorer

XLT

2022 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

AMVIC Surcharge
+ $6.25
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
67,581KM
Used
VIN 1FMSK8DH1NGB56138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,581 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

2022 Ford Explorer