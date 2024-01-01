Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2022 Ford F-150

80,089 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

  1. 11127442
  2. 11127442
  3. 11127442
  4. 11127442
  5. 11127442
  6. 11127442
  7. 11127442
  8. 11127442
  9. 11127442
  10. 11127442
  11. 11127442
  12. 11127442
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
80,089KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E5XNFC28398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ATLAS BLUE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,089 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tailgate Step
XLT Sport Appearance Package

Mechanical

ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO

Additional Features

Max Trailer Tow Package
Engine: 5.0L V8
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
Power-Adjustable Pedals
ATLAS BLUE METALLIC
XLT BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER (47W)
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A HIGH
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
CONNECTED NAVIGATION & SIRIUSXM W/360L REMOVAL
BLACK, LEATHER-TRIMMED 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT SEAT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lakeside Ford

Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 194,299 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 80,089 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L 39,198 KM $44,058 + tax & lic

Email Lakeside Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

Call Dealer

780-849-XXXX

(click to show)

780-849-4419

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-150