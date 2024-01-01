$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
AMVIC Surcharge+ $10
Administration Surcharge+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
80,089KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E5XNFC28398
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ATLAS BLUE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,089 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Tailgate Step
XLT Sport Appearance Package
Mechanical
ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
Additional Features
Max Trailer Tow Package
Engine: 5.0L V8
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
Power-Adjustable Pedals
ATLAS BLUE METALLIC
XLT BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER (47W)
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A HIGH
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
CONNECTED NAVIGATION & SIRIUSXM W/360L REMOVAL
BLACK, LEATHER-TRIMMED 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT SEAT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
