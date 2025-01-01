Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2022 Ford F-150

146,134 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12515020

2022 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

  1. 12515020
  2. 12515020
  3. 12515020
  4. 12515020
  5. 12515020
  6. 12515020
  7. 12515020
  8. 12515020
  9. 12515020
  10. 12515020
  11. 12515020
  12. 12515020
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
146,134KM
VIN 1FTFW1E86NKF11298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,134 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lakeside Ford

Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 146,134 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 KZ Sportsmen 363FL for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2021 KZ Sportsmen 363FL 0 $56,499 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 169,752 KM $39,759 + tax & lic

Email Lakeside Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

Call Dealer

780-849-XXXX

(click to show)

780-849-4419

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

2022 Ford F-150