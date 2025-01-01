$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford F-150
XLT
2022 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
146,134KM
VIN 1FTFW1E86NKF11298
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,134 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lakeside Ford
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 146,134 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 KZ Sportsmen 363FL 0 $56,499 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 169,752 KM $39,759 + tax & lic
Email Lakeside Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
Call Dealer
780-849-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lakeside Ford
780-849-4419
2022 Ford F-150