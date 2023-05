2022 Ford F-150

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 5 , 8 6 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9901130

9901130 Stock #: 23050A

23050A VIN: 1FTFW1E53NFA55386

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour ATLAS BLUE

Interior Colour Black Sport

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23050A

Mileage 55,867 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience TRAILER TOW PACKAGE Exterior Tailgate Step Mechanical ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO Additional Features Engine: 5.0L V8 XLT Sport Appearance Package BLACK, SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic Power-Adjustable Pedals RADIO: B&O SOUND SYSTEM BY BANG & OLUFSEN ATLAS BLUE METALLIC TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER (47W) Tires: 275/60R20 BSW AT EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A HIGH FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE SAVINGS WHEELS: 20 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY PAINTED ALUMINUM AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL ONBOARD SCALE W/SMART HITCH

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.