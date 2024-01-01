Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2022 Ford F-350

78,157 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW Lariat

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

  1. 10947269
  2. 10947269
  3. 10947269
  4. 10947269
  5. 10947269
  6. 10947269
  7. 10947269
  8. 10947269
  9. 10947269
  10. 10947269
  11. 10947269
  12. 10947269
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

AMVIC Surcharge
+ $6.25
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
78,157KM
Used
VIN 1FT8W3BN9NEE28560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue
  • Interior Colour Black Onyx Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24039A
  • Mileage 78,157 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Rain-sensing windshield wipers

Interior

UPFITTER SWITCHES (6)

Mechanical

ENGINE: 7.3L 2V DECVT NA PFI V8 GAS

Additional Features

Black Appearance Package
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE
Order Code 618A
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/4.30 AXLE RATIO
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
TREMOR OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
ANTIMATTER BLUE METALLIC
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS W/O CARPET
TREMOR OFF-ROAD PACKAGE SAVINGS
BAJA, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lakeside Ford

Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 125,234 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat 78,157 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT 158,495 KM $36,876 + tax & lic

Email Lakeside Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

Call Dealer

780-849-XXXX

(click to show)

780-849-4419

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-350