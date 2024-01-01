$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge+ $6.25
Administration Surcharge+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
78,157KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FT8W3BN9NEE28560
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue
- Interior Colour Black Onyx Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24039A
- Mileage 78,157 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
Interior
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6)
Mechanical
ENGINE: 7.3L 2V DECVT NA PFI V8 GAS
Additional Features
Black Appearance Package
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE
Order Code 618A
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/4.30 AXLE RATIO
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
TREMOR OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
ANTIMATTER BLUE METALLIC
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS W/O CARPET
TREMOR OFF-ROAD PACKAGE SAVINGS
BAJA, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lakeside Ford
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 125,234 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat 78,157 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT 158,495 KM $36,876 + tax & lic
Email Lakeside Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
Call Dealer
780-849-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lakeside Ford
780-849-4419
2022 Ford F-350