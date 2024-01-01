Menu
Used 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW King Ranch for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2022 Ford F-350

186,671 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Super Duty SRW King Ranch

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

  1. 11613624
  2. 11613624
Used
186,671KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT2NEC22771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour JAVA INT W/KINGSVILLE LEATH
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24045A
  • Mileage 186,671 KM

Vehicle Features

Convenience

All-Weather Floor Mats

Interior

UPFITTER SWITCHES (6)

Mechanical

ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO
397 AMP ALTERNATOR

Additional Features

CHROME PACKAGE
Fleet Fuel Fill Delete
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
ADAPTIVE STEERING
LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
FRONT & REAR WHEEL WELL LINERS
TIRES: LT275/65RX20E PREMIUM OWL A/T (4)
ORDER CODE 710A
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
KING RANCH ULTIMATE PACKAGE
STONE GREY METALLIC
6 CHROME ANGULAR EXTENDED LENGTH RUNNING BOARDS
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

2022 Ford F-350