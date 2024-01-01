$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW King Ranch
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
Used
186,671KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT2NEC22771
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour JAVA INT W/KINGSVILLE LEATH
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24045A
- Mileage 186,671 KM
Vehicle Features
Convenience
All-Weather Floor Mats
Interior
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6)
Mechanical
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO
397 AMP ALTERNATOR
Additional Features
CHROME PACKAGE
Fleet Fuel Fill Delete
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
ADAPTIVE STEERING
LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
FRONT & REAR WHEEL WELL LINERS
TIRES: LT275/65RX20E PREMIUM OWL A/T (4)
ORDER CODE 710A
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
KING RANCH ULTIMATE PACKAGE
STONE GREY METALLIC
6 CHROME ANGULAR EXTENDED LENGTH RUNNING BOARDS
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
