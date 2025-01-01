2022 Ford F-350

Fleet Fuel Fill Delete

LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE

Order Code 618A

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

AGATE BLACK METALLIC

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC

UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console

ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS W/O CARPET

BLACK ONYX, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS

RAIN-SENSING WINDSHIELD WIPERS -inc: Heated Steering Wheel

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System, Fixed Colour Ambient Lighting, Tailgate Step & Handle w/TailGate Lift Assist, Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, power tilt/telescoping, memory, audio and climate c...

PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST -inc: Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System, rear view camera, 360 degree camera system, rear CHMSL camera, trailer reverse guidance and LED centre high-mounted stop lamp, Lane Departure Warning

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 397 Amp Alternator, Rapid-Heat Supp...

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF -inc: overhead console

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...

LARIAT BLACK APPEARANCE PKG W/O SPRAY-IN BEDLINER -inc: front and rear black Ford oval logos and ebony black fender vent surround, Blacked Out Surrounds LED Only Headlamps, Rear Wheel Well Liners, Ebony Black Painted Front Grille Bars, Ebony Black Pain...

ADVANCED SECURITY PACK INCLINATION SENSOR REMOVAL