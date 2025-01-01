Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2022 Ford MAVERICK XLT for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2022 Ford MAVERICK

39,363 KM

Details Features

$35,388

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford MAVERICK

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12089683

2022 Ford MAVERICK

XLT

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

Contact Seller

$35,388

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,363KM
VIN 3FTTW8F96NRA88706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alto Blue Metallic Tc
  • Interior Colour ALTO BLUE METALLIC TC
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24262A
  • Mileage 39,363 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

full size spare tire

Mechanical

Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost

Additional Features

Wheels: 17
FRONT & REAR FLOOR LINERS W/O CARPET MATS
XLT Luxury Package
4K TOW PACKAGE
ALTO BLUE TINTED CLEARCOAT METALLIC
TIRES: 235/65R17 AGGRESSIVE A/T
NAVY PIER/MEDIUM SLATE, UNIQUE CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
4G LTE WI-FI HOTSPOT REMOVAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lakeside Ford

Used 2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat 116,719 KM $72,346 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 61,724 KM $41,831 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE 117,441 KM $19,541 + tax & lic

Email Lakeside Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

Call Dealer

780-849-XXXX

(click to show)

780-849-4419

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,388

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

Contact Seller
2022 Ford MAVERICK