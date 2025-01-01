$35,388+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford MAVERICK
XLT
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
Used
39,363KM
VIN 3FTTW8F96NRA88706
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alto Blue Metallic Tc
- Interior Colour ALTO BLUE METALLIC TC
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24262A
- Mileage 39,363 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
full size spare tire
Mechanical
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost
Additional Features
Wheels: 17
FRONT & REAR FLOOR LINERS W/O CARPET MATS
XLT Luxury Package
4K TOW PACKAGE
ALTO BLUE TINTED CLEARCOAT METALLIC
TIRES: 235/65R17 AGGRESSIVE A/T
NAVY PIER/MEDIUM SLATE, UNIQUE CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
4G LTE WI-FI HOTSPOT REMOVAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Lakeside Ford
Call Dealer
780-849-XXXX(click to show)
2022 Ford MAVERICK