Used 2022 Toyota Highlander XLE for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2022 Toyota Highlander

Details

$35,509

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Highlander

XLE

12532399

2022 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

$35,509

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$35,000

Adjustments

AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Administration Surcharge
+ $499

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$35,509
+ applicable taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
VIN 5TDGZRBHXNS181852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour AZURE GREY MET TRI-COAT
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

$35,509

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

2022 Toyota Highlander