$35,509+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Toyota Highlander
XLE
2022 Toyota Highlander
XLE
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$35,509
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$35,000
Adjustments
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$35,509
+ applicable taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
CALL
VIN 5TDGZRBHXNS181852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour AZURE GREY MET TRI-COAT
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lakeside Ford
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 146,134 KM $33,595 + tax & lic
2021 KZ Sportsmen 363FL 0 $56,499 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 169,752 KM $39,759 + tax & lic
Email Lakeside Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
Call Dealer
780-849-XXXX(click to show)
$35,509
+ taxes & licensing
Lakeside Ford
780-849-4419
2022 Toyota Highlander