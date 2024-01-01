Menu
Used 2023 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2023 Ford Explorer

28,846 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
28,846KM
VIN 1FMSK8FH8PGA45103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FORGED GREEN METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Ebony Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24085A
  • Mileage 28,846 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

Mechanical

ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic

Additional Features

AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
FORGED GREEN METALLIC
CLASS IV TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
4G LTE WI-FI HOTSPOT CREDIT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

