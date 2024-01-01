$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
28,846KM
VIN 1FMSK8FH8PGA45103
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FORGED GREEN METALLIC
- Interior Colour Ebony Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24085A
- Mileage 28,846 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Mechanical
ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic
Additional Features
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
FORGED GREEN METALLIC
CLASS IV TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
4G LTE WI-FI HOTSPOT CREDIT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
