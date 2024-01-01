$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
Tremor
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge+ $6.25
Administration Surcharge+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
5,462KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1E85PFC05460
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 5,462 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Mechanical
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Additional Features
Fleet Fuel Fill Delete
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER
ANTIMATTER BLUE METALLIC
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0
EQUIPMENT GROUP 402A HIGH
BLACK, UNIQUE TREMOR LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
INCLINATION/INTRUSION SENSOR REMOVAL
CENTRE HIGH-MOUNTED STOP LAMP CHMSL CAMERA REMOVAL
