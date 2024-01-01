Menu
Used 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2023 Ford F-150

5,462 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150

Tremor

2023 Ford F-150

Tremor

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

5,462KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1E85PFC05460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 5,462 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Tailgate

Mechanical

Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost

Additional Features

Fleet Fuel Fill Delete
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER
ANTIMATTER BLUE METALLIC
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0
EQUIPMENT GROUP 402A HIGH
BLACK, UNIQUE TREMOR LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
INCLINATION/INTRUSION SENSOR REMOVAL
CENTRE HIGH-MOUNTED STOP LAMP CHMSL CAMERA REMOVAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

2023 Ford F-150