$CALL+ GST
Make it Yours
2023 Ford F-150
Tremor
2023 Ford F-150
Tremor
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ GST
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ GST
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
139,075KM
VIN 1FTEW1E8XPFB69572
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,075 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3 Skid Plates
GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut
802.9 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Running Boards
Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Tailgate Step
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Paint w/Decal
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 18" Alloy w/Dark Matte Finish
Tires: 275/70R18 All-Terrain
Interior
Compass
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Keypad
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
7 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Reverse Brake Assist
BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot
Additional Features
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER
Power-Adjustable Pedals
TAILGATE STEP -inc: tailgate lift assist and tailgate work surface
BLACK, UNIQUE SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 POWER FRONT SEAT -inc: 10-way power seat, multi-adjustable power front passenger seat (power lumbar driver/passenger), flow-through console and floor shifter
EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A MID
BLACK, UNIQUE SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 POWER FRONT SEAT
360 DEGREE CAMERA PACKAGE -inc: trailer reverse guidance
360 DEGREE CAMERA PACKAGE
CENTRE HIGH-MOUNTED STOP LAMP CHMSL CAMERA REMOVAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lakeside Ford
2021 Ford Ranger Lariat 97,133 KM $CALL + GST
2017 Ford Escape S 145,517 KM $CALL + GST
2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat 67,489 KM $85,947 + GST
Email Lakeside Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
Call Dealer
780-849-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ GST>
Lakeside Ford
780-849-4419
2023 Ford F-150