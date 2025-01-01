Menu
2025 Ford Bronco Sport

5 KM

Details Features

$42,100

+ GST
2025 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend

12918452

2025 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend

Big Bend

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

$42,100

+ GST

Used
5KM
VIN 3FMCR9BN3SRF12429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velocity Blue
  • Interior Colour Medium Lt Smoked Truffle, Cloth Heated Front Bucket Seats
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 5 KM

Vehicle Features

Convenience

CONVENIENCE PACKAGE

Additional Features

17" Carbonized Grey-Painted High Gloss Aluminum Wheels
Ford Co-Pilot360® Assist+
Cloth Bucket with Easy to Clean Cloth Seats

Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-XXXX

780-849-4419

$42,100

+ GST>

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

2025 Ford Bronco Sport