$42,100+ GST
Make it Yours
2025 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend
2025 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$42,100
+ GST
Used
5KM
VIN 3FMCR9BN3SRF12429
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velocity Blue
- Interior Colour Medium Lt Smoked Truffle, Cloth Heated Front Bucket Seats
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 5 KM
Vehicle Features
Convenience
CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
Additional Features
17" Carbonized Grey-Painted High Gloss Aluminum Wheels
Ford Co-Pilot360® Assist+
Cloth Bucket with Easy to Clean Cloth Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lakeside Ford
2025 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 5 KM $42,100 + GST
2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Platinum 100,274 KM $CALL + GST
2021 Ford Ranger Lariat 97,133 KM $CALL + GST
Email Lakeside Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
Call Dealer
780-849-XXXX(click to show)
$42,100
+ GST>
Lakeside Ford
780-849-4419
2025 Ford Bronco Sport