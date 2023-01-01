Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1964 Ford Thunderbird

52,900 KM

Details Description

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Automotive Buy and Sell

403-430-0409

Contact Seller
1964 Ford Thunderbird

1964 Ford Thunderbird

Watch This Vehicle

1964 Ford Thunderbird

Location

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

  1. 10154694
  2. 10154694
  3. 10154694
  4. 10154694
  5. 10154694
  6. 10154694
  7. 10154694
Contact Seller

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
52,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10154694
  • Stock #: 23_075
  • VIN: 4Y87Z184215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 52,900 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.

Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Automotive Buy and Sell

2017 Dodge Journey SE
 120,050 KM
$15,500 + tax & lic
1999 Ford Mustang Co...
 227,000 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2011 Chrysler Town &...
 250,100 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Automotive Buy and Sell

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Automotive Buy and Sell

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

Call Dealer

403-430-XXXX

(click to show)

403-430-0409

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory