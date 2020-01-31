Menu
1966 Volkswagen DUNE BUGGY

1966 Volkswagen DUNE BUGGY

Location

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

$10,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4626897
  • Stock #: 20_015
  • VIN: 116619281
Exterior Colour
Yellow
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licenced mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.


Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

