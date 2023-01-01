Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1989 Chevrolet Sport Van

143,762 KM

Details Description

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Automotive Buy and Sell

403-430-0409

Contact Seller
1989 Chevrolet Sport Van

1989 Chevrolet Sport Van

G20

Watch This Vehicle

1989 Chevrolet Sport Van

G20

Location

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

  1. 9976325
  2. 9976325
  3. 9976325
  4. 9976325
  5. 9976325
  6. 9976325
  7. 9976325
  8. 9976325
  9. 9976325
  10. 9976325
  11. 9976325
  12. 9976325
  13. 9976325
Contact Seller

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
143,762KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9976325
  • Stock #: 23_050
  • VIN: 2GBEG25K9K4108523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 23_050
  • Mileage 143,762 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.

Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Automotive Buy and Sell

2003 GMC Sonoma SLS ...
 0 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
1989 Chevrolet Sport...
 143,762 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic
2012 Crossroads RV Z...
 0 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Automotive Buy and Sell

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Automotive Buy and Sell

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

Call Dealer

403-430-XXXX

(click to show)

403-430-0409

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory