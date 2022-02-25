Menu
2000 Ford F-150

247,660 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Automotive Buy and Sell

403-430-0409

XLT SUPERCAB SHORT B

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

247,660KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8281299
  • Stock #: 22_006
  • VIN: 2FTPX18L4YCA00974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 22_006
  • Mileage 247,660 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.


Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
cassette player
full size spare tire
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Radio
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4WD/AWD

