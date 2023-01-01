Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2000 Ford FLEETWOOD TERRA LX

117,100 KM

Details Description

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Automotive Buy and Sell

403-430-0409

Contact Seller
2000 Ford FLEETWOOD TERRA LX

2000 Ford FLEETWOOD TERRA LX

BOUNDER -

Watch This Vehicle

2000 Ford FLEETWOOD TERRA LX

BOUNDER -

Location

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

  1. 10048839
  2. 10048839
  3. 10048839
  4. 10048839
  5. 10048839
  6. 10048839
  7. 10048839
  8. 10048839
  9. 10048839
  10. 10048839
  11. 10048839
  12. 10048839
  13. 10048839
Contact Seller

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
117,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10048839
  • Stock #: 23_060
  • VIN: 3FCNF53S9YJA06971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Stock # 23_060
  • Mileage 117,100 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.

Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Automotive Buy and Sell

2011 CRUISER RV FUNF...
 0 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2005 Chevrolet Silve...
 102,300 KM
$41,800 + tax & lic
2003 GMC Sonoma SLS ...
 185,334 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Automotive Buy and Sell

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Automotive Buy and Sell

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

Call Dealer

403-430-XXXX

(click to show)

403-430-0409

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory