2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

161,000 KM

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Automotive Buy and Sell

403-430-0409

2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT EXT. CAB LONG BED

2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT EXT. CAB LONG BED

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

161,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7434368
  • Stock #: 21_070
  • VIN: 1GCHK29G61E266717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pewter
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 21_070
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.


Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
cassette player
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
tilt steering
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Driver Mul

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Automotive Buy and Sell

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

