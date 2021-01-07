Menu
2002 Dodge Ram 2500

362,430 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Automotive Buy and Sell

403-430-0409

2002 Dodge Ram 2500

2002 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT QUAD CAB LONG BE

2002 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT QUAD CAB LONG BE

Location

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

362,430KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6445584
  • Stock #: 21_006
  • VIN: 3B7KF23W32M289426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Stock # 21_006
  • Mileage 362,430 KM

Vehicle Description

MECHANICS SPECIAL!!!!!!


All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.


Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Tachometer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
4WD/AWD
AM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Automotive Buy and Sell

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

