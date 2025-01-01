Menu
NEW INJECTORS AT 200K, 80 PERCENT ON TIRES, LOTS OF REGULAR MAINTENANCE DONE, COMES WITH 5TH WHEEL HITCH AND TONNEAU COVER. All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic. Extended warranties available on all makes and models. Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUVs, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller. Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

2002 GMC Sierra 2500

249,661 KM

$23,500

+ GST
2002 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLT EXT. CAB SHORT B

13115429

2002 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLT EXT. CAB SHORT B

Location

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

$23,500

+ GST

Used
249,661KM
VIN 1GTHK29102E151320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 25_092
  • Mileage 249,661 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW INJECTORS AT 200K, 80 PERCENT ON TIRES, LOTS OF REGULAR MAINTENANCE DONE, COMES WITH 5TH WHEEL HITCH AND TONNEAU COVER.

All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.

Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Vehicle Anti-Theft
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
FRONT SPLIT BENCH

Automotive Buy and Sell

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-XXXX

403-430-0409

