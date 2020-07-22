Menu
2002 Jeep Liberty

179,543 KM

Details Description Features

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Automotive Buy and Sell

403-430-0409

2002 Jeep Liberty

2002 Jeep Liberty

sport 4wd

2002 Jeep Liberty

sport 4wd

Location

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

179,543KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5694542
  Stock #: 20_089
  VIN: 1J8GL48K42W201377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 20_089
  • Mileage 179,543 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licenced mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.


Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
cassette player
Second Row Folding Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
4WD/AWD

