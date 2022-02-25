Menu
2002 OKANAGAN 5TH WHEEL

0 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Automotive Buy and Sell

403-430-0409

2002 OKANAGAN 5TH WHEEL

2002 OKANAGAN 5TH WHEEL

2002 OKANAGAN 5TH WHEEL

Location

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8439501
  • Stock #: 22_025
  • VIN: 2T9T5T22631038737

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.


Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

Vehicle Features

Furnace
Bed - Queen Island
Dinette - Booth
Fridge 3-Way

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Automotive Buy and Sell

Automotive Buy and Sell

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

