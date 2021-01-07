Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Ford F-250

239,005 KM

Details Description

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Automotive Buy and Sell

403-430-0409

Contact Seller
2005 Ford F-250

2005 Ford F-250

SD Lariat Crew Cab 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Ford F-250

SD Lariat Crew Cab 4WD

Location

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

  1. 6375525
  2. 6375525
  3. 6375525
  4. 6375525
  5. 6375525
  6. 6375525
  7. 6375525
  8. 6375525
  9. 6375525
  10. 6375525
  11. 6375525
  12. 6375525
  13. 6375525
  14. 6375525
  15. 6375525
  16. 6375525
Contact Seller

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

239,005KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6375525
  • Stock #: 21_004
  • VIN: 1FTSW21P85EA40822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 21_004
  • Mileage 239,005 KM

Vehicle Description

all our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.


Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Automotive Buy and Sell

2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 212,100 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Patriot Li...
 211,200 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2007 GMC Yukon SLT-1...
 365,311 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Automotive Buy and Sell

Automotive Buy and Sell

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

Call Dealer

403-430-XXXX

(click to show)

403-430-0409

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory