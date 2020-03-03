Menu
2006 Ford Expedition

Limited 4WD

2006 Ford Expedition

Limited 4WD

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 222,448KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4707087
  • Stock #: 20_020
  • VIN: 1FMFU20566LA74435
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licenced mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.


Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

