2006 Ford STRIPPED CHASSIS MOTORHOME

25,300 MI

Details Description Features

$45,988

+ tax & licensing
$45,988

+ taxes & licensing

Automotive Buy and Sell

403-430-0409

-

2006 Ford STRIPPED CHASSIS MOTORHOME

-

Location

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

$45,988

+ taxes & licensing

25,300MI
Used
  • Listing ID: 6735680
  • Stock #: 21_011
  • VIN: 1F6NF53Y360A14716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,300 MI

Vehicle Description

all our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.


Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Towing Package
Trailer Hitch
tilt steering
Leather Interior
Air Conditioning R134a
AMFM Stereo CD
DVD Equipped

Back to Top

Automotive Buy and Sell

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

