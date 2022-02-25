2007 Dodge Ram 2500

$35,990 + taxes & licensing 1 7 6 , 3 7 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8348865

8348865 Stock #: 22_015

22_015 VIN: 3D7KS28A37G822816

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Copper

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 22_015

Mileage 176,378 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.