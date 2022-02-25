Menu
2007 Dodge Ram 2500

176,378 KM

Details Description

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Automotive Buy and Sell

403-430-0409

2007 Dodge Ram 2500

2007 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT Quad Cab LWB 4WD

2007 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT Quad Cab LWB 4WD

Location

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

176,378KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8348865
  Stock #: 22_015
  • VIN: 3D7KS28A37G822816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 176,378 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.


Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Automotive Buy and Sell

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

