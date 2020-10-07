Menu
2008 Chevrolet Uplander

155,217 KM

$5,499

+ tax & licensing
LT Ext. 1LT

LT Ext. 1LT

Location

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

155,217KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6009621
  • Stock #: 20_109
  • VIN: 1GNDV33W58D115788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 155,217 KM

Vehicle Description

all our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.


Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Alloy Wheels
Passeng
Front side airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Vehicle Stability Control System
Front Side Airbag with Head Protection

