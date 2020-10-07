Menu
2008 Ford F-250

291,349 KM

$9,150

+ tax & licensing
$9,150

+ taxes & licensing

Automotive Buy and Sell

403-430-0409

2008 Ford F-250

2008 Ford F-250

SD XLT CREW CAB LONG BE

2008 Ford F-250

SD XLT CREW CAB LONG BE

Location

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

$9,150

+ taxes & licensing

291,349KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6009618
  • Stock #: 20_107
  • VIN: 1FTSW21Y78EB93026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Stock # 20_107
  • Mileage 291,349 KM

Vehicle Description

all our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.


Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Tachometer
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Steering W

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

