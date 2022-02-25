Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Pontiac G5

42,500 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Automotive Buy and Sell

403-430-0409

Contact Seller
2008 Pontiac G5

2008 Pontiac G5

GT Coupe

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Pontiac G5

GT Coupe

Location

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

  1. 8299248
  2. 8299248
  3. 8299248
  4. 8299248
  5. 8299248
  6. 8299248
  7. 8299248
  8. 8299248
  9. 8299248
  10. 8299248
  11. 8299248
  12. 8299248
  13. 8299248
  14. 8299248
Contact Seller

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

42,500KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8299248
  • Stock #: 22_009
  • VIN: 1G2AN18B287317772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22_009
  • Mileage 42,500 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER HEATED SEATS, MOONROOF, NEW WINTER TIRES, ONE OWNER, NEW REAR SHOCKS

All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.


Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
tilt steering
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Trunk anti-trap device
Vehicle Stability Control System
Keyless Entr

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Automotive Buy and Sell

2010 Dutchmen Denali...
 0 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Terrain SLT...
 76,200 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
2000 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 247,660 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Automotive Buy and Sell

Automotive Buy and Sell

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

Call Dealer

403-430-XXXX

(click to show)

403-430-0409

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory