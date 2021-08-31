Menu
2009 Ford F-350

227,159 KM

Details

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
SD Lariat Crew Cab 4WD

SD Lariat Crew Cab 4WD

Location

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

227,159KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7691992
  • Stock #: 21_093
  • VIN: 1FTWW31R69EA52322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 21_093
  • Mileage 227,159 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.


Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
