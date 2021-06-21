Menu
2010 Dodge Caliber

95,073 KM

Details Description

$6,800

+ tax & licensing
$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

Automotive Buy and Sell

403-430-0409

2010 Dodge Caliber

2010 Dodge Caliber

Express

2010 Dodge Caliber

Express

Location

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

95,073KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7434377
  Stock #: 21_073
  VIN: 1B3CB4HA4AD572423

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 21_073
  Mileage 95,073 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.


Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Automotive Buy and Sell

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

