2010 Dodge Journey

RT AWD

2010 Dodge Journey

RT AWD

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

$7,400

+ taxes & licensing

  • 179,500KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4963977
  • Stock #: 20_031
  • VIN: 3D4PH6FV9AT155201
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licenced mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.


Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • Front side airbag
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • 4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Automotive Buy and Sell

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

